Arctix

Essential Insulated Bib Overalls

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Other Fibers Imported 85 grams ThermaTech Insulation offers warmth in a lightweight, low bulk garment (keeps you warm at temperatures from -20° to +35°) Adjustable comfort suspenders for the perfect fit with elasticized side gussets for maximum motion 600 Denier Ballistic are used to reinforce the ankle, scuff and hem guards to hold up against daily wear and tear Boot Zippers for easy on and off, along with convenient O ring for keys/gloves/lift tickets Boot Gaiters with Grippers form a seamless integration with boots to keep warmth in and moisture out