Jouer

Essential High Coverage Crème Foundation

$61.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA View: Create an airbrushed, flawless complexion with just one drop of this full-coverage, hydrating foundation. Achieve a runway ready look with a small drop and build up to your desired coverage. Key ingredients: Chamomile: Calm and soothe skin with antioxidant properties Cucumber Extract: Hydrate and reduce inflammation Hyaluronic Acid: Create a hydrated glowing complexion Tripeptide Complex: Stimulate collagen production and more youthful-looking skin. Made without: Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates or gluten. Pair it with: Jouer Essential High Coverage Liquid Concealer Jouer Soft Focus Hydrate + Set Powder Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream