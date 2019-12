Burt's Bees®

Essential Gift Set, 5 Travel Size Products

$9.99 $6.41

Buy Now Review It

SKIN CARE PRODUCTS: Pamper from head to toe with this giftable set including 5 travel size Burt's Bees favorites: Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream and Beeswax Lip Balm,