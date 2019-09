Simply Be

Essential Fashion Blazer

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

A great value blazer to add to your wardrobe this season. Available in a choice of bright colours and black, this beautiful blazer promises to finish any outfit. Mix and match with selected trousers to create a full value co-ord. Matching tapered trousers (HG174). ¾ length sleeve. Length 26in/66cm. Machine washable. Polyester. Lining: Polyester. Product available in sizes: 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32 Available in: Ochre