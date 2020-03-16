Shiseido

Essential Energy Moisturizing Gel Cream

$48.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for? ✔ Normal ✔ Oily ✔ Combination ✔ Dry ✔ Sensitive What it is: An energizing, hydrating cream for skin that glows from within. Solutions for: - Loss of firmness and elasticity - Dryness - Fine lines and wrinkles If you want to know more… This lightweight gel-cream is a great fit for people looking to moisturize, while targeting dullness and the look of fine lines. Immerse your skin in moisture with this energizing gel-cream to counteract dullness, dryness, and the appearance of fine lines. The dewy, fresh, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly into the skin for visibly smooth, deeply hydrated skin that glows from within. ReNeura Technology™ reawakens skin’s sensors—like a reboot to make skin more responsive to your daily skincare regimen. The jars come in 64 different shapes and are inspired by Japanese Raku ware, a type of pottery traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens What else you need to know: This product is dermatologist-tested, noncomedogenic, and mineral oil-free. Research results: Tested by 104 women, after 3 days: - 91% said it improved dryness After 4 weeks - 98% said it moisturizes - 93% said skin felt smooth - 90% said it brightens skin tone