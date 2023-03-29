GreenPan

Essential Cookware Set

Heads Up! Here’s the truth: Ceramic skillets have a nontoxic coating and can be an important piece of cookware in your arsenal, but they come with limitations. All nonstick coatings degrade over time, but if you use a ceramic-coated pan over medium-high or high heat, the pan will very quickly lose its non-stick qualities, so you need to treat these pans with great care. If you want to fry an egg until it’s crisp, you should pull out a carbon steel skillet or one of our Five Two stainless steel skillets. Ceramic skillets are excellent for gently cooked scrambled eggs, pancakes and crepes. And they’re always gentler on the environment than Teflon.