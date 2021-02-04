Banana Republic

Essential Camisole

$22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

TRUE HUES: Everyday essentials for everyday bodies, True Hues is a declaration that one-size and one shade does not - and should never - reflect us all. SUSTAINABLE: Made with a silky soft blend of cotton and TENCEL™ modal, sourced from European beechwood trees, harvested from sustainably managed forests. Breathable, Stretch. FITTED: Stretches to fit. Adjustable slider straps.