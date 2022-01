LBDO

A natural water-based personal lubricant (100mL) made with Certified Organic and hydrating Aloe Vera, native Australian Kakadu Plum Extract and Quandong Extract. Size: 100mL 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free Formulated with Certified Organic and native Australian ingredients Made in Australia using Pharmaceutical Grade ingredients High in antioxidants, Vitamin C and Vitamin E Naturally hydrating pH-balanced Latex and toy-friendly Glycerin and paraben free Australian owned and made Ingredient list: Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (Aloe Vera)*, Propanediol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Gluconolactone, Terminalia Ferdinandiana (Kakadu Plum) Fruit Extract, Santalum Acuminatum (Quandong) Fruit Extract, Xanthan Gum, Hydroethylcellulose, Sodium Benzonate, Potassium Sorbate. *Certified Organic