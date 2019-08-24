Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Jurlique

Essence Of Rose Roll On Fragrance Oil

$22.00
At Jurlique
This signature Jurlique fragrance captures the essence of the world's finest Rose Oils and the purity of Jurlique's very own organically grown Rosa Gallica in a sleek, pop-in your purse sized bottle. Alluring, feminine, floral and modern.
Featured in 1 story
The Beauty Products Pros Pack For Weddings
by Danielle Cohen