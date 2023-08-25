Cle Cosmetics

Essence Moonlighter Cushion

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cle Cosmetics

This compact, cushioned highlighter features pearl powder and moisturizing essence to give a subtle yet luminous sheen across elevated points of the face. The texture is cloud soft to the touch and absorbs easily into the puff applicator designed to evenly distribute the highlighter for a lasting, buildable glow that won’t interfere with already-set makeup. Free of all synthetic fragrances Lightly scented using Bergamot (Furocoumarine-free), Orange, & Ylang Ylang Essential Oils Initially cool to the touch and warms once blended into skin Can be used to highlight décolletage Includes puff applicator for easy blending