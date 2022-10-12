essence cosmetics

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara (pack Of 3)

$14.97 $11.98

CONVENIENT 3-PACK: Stock up on your favorite mascara in one click to reduce on packaging and minimize the effects of multiple shipments on the environment! NO FALSIES NEEDED: See what the hype is about with the Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara from essence. This viral sensation delivers dramatic volume and sculpted length that will make you say goodbye to false lashes! FALSE LASH LOOK: The special conic shaped fiber brush provides lashes with length and dramatic volume as well as a false-lash effect. Apply one coat for instant defined volume, or 2-3 coats for an extra voluminous, bold look. Make sure to wipe the excess product off the wand to avoid clumping. CLAIMS: Vegan & cruelty free. Free from alcohol, oil, parabens, fragrance, & microplastic particles. Made in Luxembourg. If you receive this mascara UNWRAPPED, it did not come from essence cosmetics. CRUELTY FREE: essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals.