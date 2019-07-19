Huxley

Essence: Grab Water

Made using 85% organic prickly pear seed oil, this refreshing gel-essence has a water-like texture that absorbs quickly and deeply into the skin to provide intense hydration. Natural Moisturising Factor (NMF), comprised of amino acids, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and fatty acids, works to lock moisture into the outer layers of the stratum corneum, while peppermint and grapefruit extracts provide nourishment and soothing relief to tired, stressed skin. Great for those with skin surface shine but is tight and dry underneath or skin that feels rough due to excessive sebum, dead skin cells or UV exposure. Free from parabens, synthetic dyes and mineral oils, it is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested.