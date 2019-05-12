Shu Uemura Art Of Hair

Essence Absolue Travel-size Hair Oil

#1 Best-selling travel size multi-use hair oil that moisturizes and protects hair with intense nutrition. Camellia Oil absorbs rapidly, deep into the hair's cortex, leaving it soft and silky with high shine. This velvety hair oil rebalances the hair's moisture level and provides all-day UV protection without weighing down even the finest of hair. Formulated for daily use. Safe on color-treated hair. how to use to use as a styling aid, apply 1 pump to your hands (a little goes a long way) and work through hair from mid-lengths to ends. to use as a pre-shampoo treatment, use 3-4 pumps and comb into dry hair before shampooing. to use as a conditioning treatment, apply 1 pump each to 4 sections of hair from mid-lengths through ends, and massage into scalp. leave overnight and style as normal in the morning. great for all hair types looking for: sleek blowouts high-shine updos healthy looking lengths