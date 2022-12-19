Shu Uemura

Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Hair Oil

$69.00

our #1 best-selling multi-use hair oil rebalances the hair's moisture level from mid-lengths to ends. it protects hair with intense nutrition and provides uv protection without weighing down even the finest of hair. formulated for daily use with camellia oil that rapidly absorbs oil deep into the hair fiber to control frizzy hair and leave healthy-looking soft hair strands with enhanced shine. safe on colored hair so your hair color can thrive without sacrificing the health of your hair. one sold every 5 minutes* (*based on 2020 global sales).