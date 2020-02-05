Liberator

Esse

$550.00

At Liberator

Seduction begins with Esse. There is no end to the possibilities with the Esse. Discover 360 degrees of the best sex of your life with every angle designed to provide the best access, sweetest support, and most enticing possibilities. Your head, neck and back will be cradled in almost any position you try, while the added height and ergonomic slopes provide the deepest penetration possible. The included headrest works at either end of the Esse, and is useful for raising up knees or adding 5” of height for standing and bending-over positions. The included Mini-Scoop will eliminate the center dip, making the Esse more flat; plus, it works independently away from the Esse providing lift and motion to lovemaking on a bed. By day, this lounger blends into your bedroom with decor colors, and it is supremely comfortable for reading or watching TV. Paint your walls? Covers are available to keep the Esse always in step with your living areas. Use it in conjunction with the Flip Stage for 9-inches of additional height, perfect for taller lovers. Delivered vacuum compressed - get details about our eco-friendly packaging and product setup tips. *Flip Stage sold separately.