Esse

Esse 1 Stove

£499.00

Description Esse 1 Wood Burning Stove Stylish, Affordable, Efficient We think everyone should have a chance to own a beautiful ESSE wood-burning stove, and the ESSE 1 is designed to make that possible. It’s affordably priced, but far from basic: a high quality hand-built ESSE stove with clean-burning performance to match its classic looks. As you would expect from ESSE, they haven’t cut corners in creating a more affordable stove. Elegant and easy to use, the ESSE 1 features a simple handle with no riddling grate, yet still offers you all the burn rate control of one our top-of-the-range stoves. As for heating performance, we guarantee you won’t be disappointed: the ESSE 1 will make easy work of keeping your living space cosily warm in a clean and environmentally responsible manner. And here’s fuel for thought. If you’re not sure about burning wood, or using it exclusively, the ESSE 1 can also be supplied as a multifuel model capable of burning either wood or mineral fuel. Dimensions height: 515mm width: 405mm depth: 370mm EcoDesign Ready and DEFRA exempt for use in smoke control areas. Available as a wood only or multifuel model Top or rear flue Compatible with an ESSE log store View our full range of Esse Stoves here.