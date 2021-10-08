Dunelm

Esre Geometric Rug

£99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

Introduce a contemporary element to your home décor with the beautiful Moderno Esre Rug, the on-trend design in stylish earthy tones will add a unique and warming ambiance to your interior. Featuring natural sound and insulating properties of Wool, this skilfully crafted cut-and-loop design brings attention to the geometric pattern that helps create the perfect focal point to your living space. Carefully hand tufted by skilled craftsmen to create an excellent piece that injects a stylish touch to any home style. Don’t forget to buy our anti-slip mat here, available in a choice of sizes. On opening, re-roll your rug pile out and leave it in a warm room for 24 hours before putting it in place, this will help to reduce wrinkles and curling from packing. Please note that a small amount of fibre loss is normal on a new rug. Use an anti-slip mat to help keep your rug in place and to provide additional protection for hard floors. Before using any cleaning products on your rug – test on an inconspicuous area first to check colour fastness and do not pull any loose threads, cut loose threads carefully with scissors. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight as this may cause fading of some dyes. Ensure to turn your rug regularly to ensure even wear. Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean dry white cloth - do not rub. we recommend the use of a suction type vacuum cleaner as a rotating vacuum brush can cause damage to the pile surface. Please note: This rug contains Latex. Please note: Young infants should not be left unsupervised on this rug. Please note: Keep away from fire.