SMEG

Espresso Maker Machine

$529.95 $397.47

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

If you’re like us and share Italy’s passion for espresso, you’ll be pleased to meet this maker (designed in Italy!). This SMEG machine is sure to be a real countertop attraction and comes with three filters—a one-cup, a two-cup, and one for paper pods—so it’ll prep a single or double shot, with fresh or prepackaged grounds. It heats up in a flash, too, so piping-hot goodness is only moments away. A stainless steel drip tray keeps any messes at bay and with fifteen bars of pressure, you can be sure every last drop of goodness will make it right into your cup. On top of all that, there’s a built-in frother (talk about a miniature coffee shop in one svelte machine)—just in case you’re in the mood for a cappuccino or latte. And with its compact, mid century-inspired design? This is an espresso maker you’ll want to keep out for all to admire.