KitchenAid
Espresso Maker By Kitchenaid With Milk Frother
$449.00$179.99
At eBay
The Nespresso® Espresso Maker by KitchenAid® with Milk Frother combines the iconic and premium metal design from KitchenAid with an innovative technology (19 bar pressure system) guaranteeing the incomparable Nespresso coffee quality.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Bagless Handheld Vacuum In Red
$18.98$14.88
fromAmazon
More from KitchenAid
DETAILS
KitchenAid
Professional 600™ Series 6-quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
$499.99$329.99
fromBed Bath & Beyond