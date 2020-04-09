Archie & Oscar

Espresso Ginny Pet Crate

$169.99 $83.30

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This versatile functions both as an end table and a safe place for your furry friend to rest when you're out. With a traditional-inspired design, this pet crate is constructed of the recycled plastic-wood polymer composite, with stainless steel hardware and accents, in a brushed silver finish. Accommodating cats, dogs, and other small animals, this crate is perfect for indoors along with being rust, odor, stain, and rot-resistant. The front door can be locked thanks to the latch closure.This versatile functions both as an end table and a safe place for your furry friend to rest when you're out. With a traditional-inspired design, this pet crate is constructed of the recycled plastic-wood polymer composite, with stainless steel hardware and accents, in a brushed silver finish. Accommodating cats, dogs, and other small animals, this crate is perfect for indoors along with being rust, odor, stain, and rot-resistant. The front door can be locked thanks to the latch closure.