Overtone

Espresso Brown Coloring Conditioner

$29.00

The Details: Contains: 8 fl. oz. (full size), 2 fl. oz. (strand test/sample size) Perfect For: Achieving a dark roast hue with golden undertones on neutral starting shades of medium blonde to medium brown Made With: 100% vegan, cruelty-free formula Effective On: All hair types and curl-friendly Free Of: Ammonias, parabens, and sulfates Best Results: Starting shades of neutral medium blonde to medium brown Water/Aqua/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol (from Mixed Plants), Cetyl Alcohol (from Vegetables), Stearyl Alcohol (from Vegetables), Glycerin (from Vegetables), Behentrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Organic Shea) Butter, Simmondsia Chinensis (Organic Jojoba) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Organic Linseed) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Amodimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride (from Guar Beans), Polysorbate 60 (from Vegetables), Citric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary Oil), Mentha Viridis (Spearmint Leaf Oil), Basic Brown 16, Basic Red 46, Basic Red 14, Basic Red 76, Basic Violet 16, Basic Violet 11, Basic Violet 1, Basic Violet 10, Basic Violet 14, Basic Blue 9, Basic Blue 99, Basic Yellow 40, Basic Yellow 57, Basic Yellow 13, Basic Green 4, Basic Orange 2 This hydrating pigmented conditioner is deposit-only and free of bleach or lightener, so color results will vary based on starting hair color. Our Coloring Conditioners transform wet or dry strands in just 10-15 minutes. After initial application, use whenever hair feels dry or needs a surge of extra color. Coloring hair for the first time? Apply Coloring Conditioner to dry hair for even brighter color results!