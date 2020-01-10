Ruanyu

Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals

Canvas/suede Synthetic sole ♥Run somewhat large, size down please. Comfortable espadrille wedges with 3.2 inch wedge heel. Features: lace up wedge espadrilles, closed toe wedges sandals, slingback platform wedges, cushioned wedge pumps, high heels canvas wedges shoes for women. Design: classic lace-up closed toe wedge espadrille sandals for women. currently 6 colors available. white, black, brown, mint Green, navy blue, yellow. Size from 6-11 (M US). Occasion: Suitable for various occasions, wedding, casual, office, work, vacation, party, travel, shopping, everyday wear. Ideal espadrille wedge sandals for summer and fall. Espadrille wedges is a classical joker, flexible lace up ankle strap with slingback design shows the fashionable and elegant style. From jeans to shorts, dresses and skirts of any length, these are a surefire way to top off any outfit.