United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Foreo
Espada Blue Light Acne Treatment
$199.00
At Foreo
ESPADA™ is an FDA-cleared medical device clinically proven to quickly & effectively treat acne-prone skin. The dual-power of laser-focused blue LED light & T-Sonic™ pulsations destroys acne-causing bacteria deep in the skin, as well as pimples & spots on the surface, while reducing blemishes & inflammation, and regulating sebum to prevent future breakouts. Feel confident and healthy in your new, beautifully clear, smooth skin!