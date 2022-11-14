Esobo

Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pocket Crossover High Waisted Flare

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Nylon Elastic closure Machine Wash ✔ Fabric:The butter-soft fabric, just like your second skin, is super lightweight and breathable, and has the function of moisture wicking, keeping you clean and comfortable during exercise. ✔ Features:Solid Color High Waist Tummy Control Cross Waist Wide Leg Workout Yoga Work Bootcut Pants for Women,Tall Bootleg Pants,Dress Pants,4-Way Stretch,Non-See Through Flare Pants.You can freely do any posture you want, and squats are completely OK.Two side pockets, you can put keys, mobile phones, bank cards and some cash. ✔ Design:Crossover waistband and a new flare leg.A v-seam made to fit you in all the right ways.This modern look eliminates side seams to better tone your body, providing a slender look without leaving marks on the sides of your legs.It suitable for women of all shapes. ✔ Occasion:This Yoga Leggings combine fashion, function and performance.Perfect suit work or casual wear, these workout pants can be matched with a variety of clothing and shoes at all kinds of different workplaces. ✔ Our yoga bootleg pants for women slenderize & smooth to flatter the figure & give you a sleek physique. Upgraded with a high waistband that delivers a moderate level of compression, which high enough to cover your stomach, ladies bootcut leg help tummy control like a belt.