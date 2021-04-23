The Drop

Esme Short Sleeve Tiered Baby Doll Eyelet Cotton Mini Dress

$49.41

Buy Now Review It

Shell: 100% Cotton; Lining: 100% Cotton Imported Button closure Machine Wash Staples by The Drop This knee-length dress measures 38"/ 96 cm long Loose-Fit: designed for comfort Easy tiered cotton eyelet sways with each step in this short sleeve dress featuring a keyhole button closure at back neck. For edgy balance, pair with a chunky boot The Drop partners with international influencers to design of-the-moment collections that could release at any instant-and are gone in 30 hours or less. Pair these designs with everyday pieces from Staples by The Drop to create your own desirable look.