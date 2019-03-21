Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Boss
Esetta Windowpane Sheath Dress
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Painterly windowpane checks put a fresh graphic spin on a fluid knit dress in a slim shape softened with a touch of draping and ruching.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mango
Cut-out Detail Dress
$99.90
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Carson Dress In Silk Dupioni
$265.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Ashworth Dress
$148.00
from
Trademark
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo
Aisha Belted Plunge Neck Skater Dress
$50.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted