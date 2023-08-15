Escentric Molecules

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Benefits Cruelty-free The MECCA view The first of its kind, Molecule 01 is built around one molecule, Iso E Super. With an inherently cedar scent, the note reacts specifically with your body chemistry to offer a unique fragrance for every wearer. This perfume can be worn on its own as an exclusive scent or it can be layered with another fragrance to enhance and add dimension to the scent. Fragrance notes Iso E Super Made without Parabens Usage Spray onto pulse points. This fragrance can be worn alone or layered with another fragrance to enhance its scent. Item Code I-003527