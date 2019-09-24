Product Details
This sugar lip set with four best-sellers is a dream come true! Swipe on Sugar Rosé for a sheer rose stain with SPF, or the original Sugar Lip Treatment for colorless sun protection. At night, reach for the original Advanced Therapy with hyaluronic acid spheres for extra nourishment and a plumping effect. Sugar Dream does the same but with a hint of pink. Plus, there are two lip boxes in case you’re feeling generous!
Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy (2.2g): Enhances volume. Smoothes. 24-hour moisture.*
Sugar Dream Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy (2.2g): Dreamy sheer pink. Enhances volume. 24-hour moisture.*
Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 (2.2g): Sheer rose. Long-lasting moisture. Protects.
Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 (2.2g): Long-lasting moisture. Smoothes. Protects. Influenster Best Luxury Lip Balm
*instrumental test on 10 subjects