Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Escada
Escada Denim Corset-style Scoop Neck Crop Top
$245.00
Buy Now
Review It
At TheRealReal
Escada Denim Corset-Style Crop Top Blue Raw-Edge Trim Sleeveless with Scoop Neck
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's
Elle Ditsy Print Turtleneck T-shirt
BUY
$14.04
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack
iets frans
Classic Rugby Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
BUY
$28.47
$59.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexis
Tania Fringed Linen-cotton Crop Top
BUY
$390.00
Intermix
MORE TO COME
Melany Corset Top
BUY
$53.00
$58.00
Revolve
More from Escada
Escada
Escada Denim Corset-style Scoop Neck Crop Top
BUY
$245.00
TheRealReal
More from Tops
Levi's
Elle Ditsy Print Turtleneck T-shirt
BUY
$14.04
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack
iets frans
Classic Rugby Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
BUY
$28.47
$59.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexis
Tania Fringed Linen-cotton Crop Top
BUY
$390.00
Intermix
MORE TO COME
Melany Corset Top
BUY
$53.00
$58.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted