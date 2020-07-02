Panasonic

Es-ed90-p Wet/dry Epilator And Shaver

Panasonic’s multi-functional women's electric razor and epilator with high-performance dual-speed motor and 6 snap-on hair remover and pedicure buffer attachments for complete hair removal and foot care at home The Panasonic epilator includes a Shaver Head with hypo-allergenic blades and foil for safe hair removal on sensitive skin and a pop-up trimmer to capture long and stray hairs and trim, shape and maintain the bikini area Wide, dual-disc Epilation Head hair remover conforms to individual body contours, ideal for legs and arms, Gentle Epilator Head takes care of hair removal from sensitive areas. Power Source- AC 100-240V. Charging Time 1 hour. Operating Time 30 minutes Panasonic epilator includes a Pedicure Buffer attachment to gently remove dry, rough skin and beautify feet. Compatible with-Outer Foil with Inner Blade Combo, Inner Blade Wet dry convenient hair removal, use dry anytime or in bath or shower; Panasonic shaver/epilator cleans quickly and easily under warm running water; Built-in LED light and travel pouch included. Use on hair approximately 2 to 3 mm long approximately 1/8 inch A convenient, time-saving alternative to the time and cost of waxing, the Panasonic ES-ED90-P hair remover system is a shaver, epilator and pedicure buffer in one for complete at-home hair removal for women. It includes six snap-on attachment heads for safe, unwanted hair removal on arms, legs, underarms and bikini areas plus an added pedicure buffer attachment for foot care. A high-performance, dual-speed motor drive makes the hair removal process more comfortable and personalized. The Shaver Head smoothly lifts, holds and cuts hair at the base with stainless-steel, hypo-allergenic blades and foil for added protection on sensitive skin, and a built-in pop-up trimmer captures long or stray hairs anywhere on the body and shapes the bikini area. The Panasonic epilator’s Bikini Comb attachment quickly snaps on to the shaver head to neatly and gently trim the bikini area. The dual-disc Epilator Head pivots 30° forward,