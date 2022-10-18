Sofie Birkin

Erotic Tarot: Intimate Intuition

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

A gorgeous deck of fully functional tarot cards based on traditional tarot iconography, illustrated with an erotic twist by Sofie Birkin. Her bold characters and bright, playful images prioritize inclusive representation, encourage daydreams, and above all aim to empower. The fully illustrated cards are luxuriously packaged in a gift box with a 28-page booklet that explains how to interpret the cards and conduct your own readings. Gain insight into what lies ahead and which opportunities to watch for, along with a fresh perspective on your love life.