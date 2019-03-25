Eroscillator

Eroscillator 2 Top Deluxe Personal Intimate Massager Vibrator With 6 Attachments

$239.01

The Eroscillator 2 Top Deluxe is being endorsed and recommended by Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer, an American Sex Therapist, media personality, and an author. It is is the #1 rated simulator and is clinically proven to be far more effective than ordinary vibrators, and to deliver more numerous, more powerful and longer lasting orgasms. This is the only sensual product recommended by Dr. Ruth, and other experts have added their endorsements too. It delivers orgasmic satisfaction in spades. Features: • With 6 innovative attachments, storage pouch and more power than ever before, enjoy exceptional clitoral stimulation however you like it best. • The main powered vibrator features a long cable to stretch whenever you want to play and provides huge power in its 3 speed settings. • When activated, the Eroscillator oscillates up to 60 times per second, providing a totally unique, gentle motion which moves naturally and softly from side to side rather than up and down like an ordinary vibrator. Comes with 6 Interchangeable Attachments: • Ball and Cup • Grapes and Cockscomb • Golden Spoon • French Legionnaire's Mustache • Seven Pearls of the Orient • Ultra Soft Finger Tip attachments *** We recommend coating your chosen head in a generous helping of water-based lube to maximize your pleasure.*** Experiment with each head to discover what suits you best, and realize new peaks of pleasure.