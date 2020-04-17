Ernst

Ernst teapot stoneware This modern and stylish teapot comes from the brand Ernst Kirchsteiger. Made from high quality stoneware in muted tones, the surface is slightly rough for a tactile feel. Complements any elegant table setting, especially when paired with a fine wood cutting board, this teapot is an exciting decorative detail. This teapot with lid holds 1.2 litres, keeping your beverage of choice warm and ready to drink. The handle is made of metal, but the body is dishwasher and microwave safe.