Birch Lane

Ermont Storage Bench

$115.99

Buy Now Review It

At Birch Lane

Don't choose between fantastic function and modern farmhouse flair – bring both to your home with this clean-lined entryway bench. Founded atop a black-finished metal frame, its manufactured wood seat features an oak finish and a convenient hidden storage compartment to stash hats, gloves, and other on-the-go essentials. A slatted shelf down below completes the design, providing a place for shoes, magazines, and more. Thanks to its neutral hues and compact 24.02'' H x 35.43'' W x 15.51'' D silhouette, this versatile piece fits easily in any space. Assembly is required.