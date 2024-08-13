Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Lovers and Friends
Erin Sequin Top
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Willah Top
BUY
$89.60
$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Bailey Knit Top
BUY
$82.60
$118.00
Reformation
Reformation
Gaia Linen Top
BUY
$117.60
$168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Marella Linen Top
BUY
$117.60
$168.00
Reformation
More from Lovers and Friends
Lovers and Friends
Dylan Top
BUY
$108.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Show Me One Piece
BUY
£126.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Manu Dress
BUY
$188.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Siobhan Sequin Jumpsuit
BUY
$132.00
$298.00
Revolve
More from Tops
Reformation
Willah Top
BUY
$89.60
$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Bailey Knit Top
BUY
$82.60
$118.00
Reformation
Reformation
Gaia Linen Top
BUY
$117.60
$168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Marella Linen Top
BUY
$117.60
$168.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted