Summersalt

The Softest French Terry Jogger

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

Go ahead and retire those old, shapeless sweatpants you like to hibernate in. Our Softest French Terry joggers, now made in eco-friendly TENCEL™ fabric, have that lightweight, super soft feel you love, and are built in a chic silhouette you’ll be happy to wear out in public. Pair them with The Softest French Terry Pullover for an effortless outfit perfect for those cozy, casual days. COMPOSITION: 65% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 18% Cotton, 11% TENCEL™ Modal, 6% Spandex SUSTAINABLE: Made with USDA certified biobased product, TENCEL™ fibers. EU Ecolabel award winner and Vincotte certified biodegradable and compostable material. TENCEL™ Modal is made in a multi-staged process using sustainable beachwood. WEIGHT: Not too heavy and not too light, this fabric makes for a great layering piece all year round. SUPER SOFT: Made with the softest fibers to ensure a buttery soft, comfortable feel. RIB TRIM: Rib trim pockets, cuffs, and waistband accent this style. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.