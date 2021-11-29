Ray-Ban

Erika Round Sunglasses

$138.00 $69.00

Plastic Imported Plastic frame Standard Plastic lens Non-Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 54 millimeters Ray-Ban Erika sunglasses are fashion-forward and stylish sunglasses for women and men. Featuring round pilot lenses, these Oversized Round sunglasses are the perfect must-have accessory to complete a trendy appearance. Erika RB4171 sunglasses feature prescription-ready (Rx-able) plastic lenses that are treated with a 100% UV protective coating. Ray-Ban Erika RB4171 sunglasses available in a variety of colors and lenses include polarized, gradient and solid lenses, making these sunglasses ideal for both sunny and hazy days. These Ray-Ban unisex sunglasses include a 100% nylon frame. The bridge measures 18 mm, and the arms measure 145 mm. These sunglasses also feature a lens width of 54 mm. Ray-Ban is the world’s most iconic eyewear brand and is a global leader in its sector. Every model in the Ray-Ban collection is the product of meticulous, original styling that translates the best of the latest fashion trends into an ever-contemporary look for millions of Ray-Ban wearers around the world. From the early Aviator style that emerged in 1937 to the introduction of the classic Wayfarer in 1952, Ray-Ban is a brand that embodies America, adventure, great cities, wide-open spaces, heroism, individuality, and authenticity.