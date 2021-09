Anna Quan

Erika Dress

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anna Quan

The ERIKA dress is a take on the best selling HALLE dress, designed with the warmer months in mind. ERIKA features short sleeves, cutout décolletage detail and gold hardware. ERIKA is made from a 100% ribbed cotton making it super soft and breathable. A versatile dress, ERIKA can be casually worn with a pair of sandals or dressed up with a stylish pair of heels.