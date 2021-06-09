Out From Under

Erica Scoop Neck Printed One-piece Swimsuit

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60211752; Color Code: 095 Turn up the heat with this sultry one-piece swimsuit from Out From Under. Retro high-cut silhouette sits high on the hip with an ultra-low cut at the sides and back. Deep scoop neck topped with adjustable spaghetti straps. Find it only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 82% Nylon, 18% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small