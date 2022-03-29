muista

Ergonomic Office Stool

$433.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

NOTE: All Muista stools in this listing are on backorder - Muista chairs with Grey seat - receive by May 4-11; other color Muista chairs - receive by April 6-12. Muista is an intuitive universal ergonomic home office balancing chair designed for active sitting. RECOMMENDED BY PHYSICAL THERAPISTS _______________________________________ Muista chair was designed with the help of professional physical therapists - it creates sitting conditions that strengthen the body's core stabilizers, train the sense of balance and exercise multiple muscle groups, thus naturally straightening the back, preventing pain, and improving flexibility – all integrated into our daily sitting routine. SCIENCE FOR ACTIVE SITTING _______________________________________ The birth of Muista was inspired by science. “Keep fidgeting, it might cancel out the negative effects of prolonged sitting” – this was the headline of an IFLScience article, triggering the idea of a simple ergonomic sitting solution, that would not compromise on movement. It’s all in the name – Muista comes from a Lithuanian word ‘mùistytis’ – to fidget. Our work is ongoing and our vision is clear – We strive to change the concept of sitting to embrace and encourage movement, balance, and flexibility, making the damage from static sitting the thing of the past. And make fidgeting great again! NEW SITTING ROUTINES _______________________________________ Working from home has long stopped being an exceptional circumstance or limited to a few professions - it has become a new reality, which is here to stay. Whatever our age, gender or occupation, we require a simple and healthy sitting solution, embracing the flexibility of our times and the diversity of our bodies. Agendas might vary, but Muista chair proves to be one universal assistant – taking up minimum space while providing maximum support. Muista is a healthy alternative to a regular desk chair, suitable for any environment. UNIQUE SITTING PRINCIPLE – NO RESTRICTIONS _______________________________________ Muista is the chair capable of providing freedom rather than restriction. The unique 2 in 1 design supports both saddle and bench-like sitting positions, altered by a simple turn of the chair, thus facilitating forward or sideways motion. It was created to embrace a wide variety of micromovements and encourage change - imperative for a healthy body and mind. Whether moving forward or sideways, it intuitively rocks you into a calm, or pushes into action, creating a loop of harmony between the mind and the body – one moves as the other follows. No more strict chairs - Muista is there to allow. To rock, to sway, to pause, to dance, to fidget. It's all about balance. HEALTH BENEFITS _______________________________________ • Makes the back stronger • Helps to concentrate • Improves the sense of balance • Boosts blood flow and circulation • Reduces stress ONE CHAIR FOR ALL _______________________________________ Muista proves there is no need for an individual chair per problem or occupation anymore. No compromise - on movement, on style, on space, on age, on activity. The universal health benefits stretch out to provide help for more complex or particular issues that require embracing movement and maintaining focus while sitting - such as the Autism and ADHD spectre. Muista provides support for professional musicians, helps kids while studying, and trains the sense of balance in the elderly. DURABILITY _______________________________________ *Muista has successfully passed a custom-built test – it withstood a 1 month of 250 000 times rocking back and forth with a load of 110 kg. That means if you rock on your Muista at least 50 times per day during workdays, you should be able to do that for 10 years minimum. *Muista chair fully complies with the standard EN 12520:2015 strength and durability requirements. _______________________________________ **Comes FULLY assembled **3 YEAR WARRANTY