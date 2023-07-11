Hbada

Ergonomic Office Chair

$159.99 $127.99

Butterfly Bionic Lumbar Support: Combined with bionic and ergonomic design, aesthetically pleasing butterfly wings of backrest can provide precise support by adjusting the lumbar support up and down to relieve back and lumbar fatigue. Space Management Master: The flip-up armrests of this chair can bring a lot of convenience to your life. You can push the chair under your desk to save floor space or leave more space for body movement when using it, such as playing a musical instrument or talking with others. Comfortable and Durable Material: Carefully selected mesh fabric provides good support with excellent breathability. Additionally, thickened foam cushion aims to relieve leg pressure, and mesh foam covers the armrests as well, bringing an all-around comfortable experience. Adjustable Relaxation: This chair not only has a height adjustment function to fit people of different heights, but also is equipped with a rocking function for you to relax in work and life. Customer Warranty Service: Hbada provides three years warranty that is processed in the most hassle-free way possible. Customer-first is the original aspiration of Hbada.No matter what problems you encounter during use, you can contact us. We will provide you with professional services on the product.