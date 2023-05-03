NOUHAUS

CONFORMS TO YOUR LIFE: With it’s 4D Adjustable Armrest and Lumbar System, ElastoMesh, 135 Degree Back Tilt, Smooth HydraLift, Dual Castors (and a set of hardwood floor Blade Castors) – it’s easy to think the Ergo3D is from the future, but instead it’s evolved Ergo Seating at its finest and it’s here now. EASE INTO WORK, OR PLAY: Mesh Headrest adjusts up and down while the 4D Adjust Arms go forwards, back, up, down, side to side, and rotate for the best fit to your body. 3D Lumbar Support hugs your back, while the seat glides up and down for the ultimate in customized comfort in the office, or in front of your game! SOFT HD OFFICE CHAIR: Our breathable ElastoMesh provides optimal airflow to avoid sweating and sticking. But it’s also smooth, and nothing like sitting on wire like many of the chairs you’ll see today. And while it’s good to take regular breaks, the Ergo3D is so comfy you’ll forget you’re even working. HEAVY DUTY: Our 5-Point Base with dual castors gives greater stability and strength over common 4-Point, single castor chairs. And our strong iron base makes this heavy-duty office chair ideal for adults up to 275 lb. We also give a set of blade wheels – smooth as silk on hardwood. SUPER-LOUNGE RECLINE: Settle back, because you have up to 135° of tilt to keep you in the perfect position for your next task, or to simply lounge back and admire how smart you are for finding such a remarkable ergonomic chair. Try the Ergo3D and feel the difference it makes to your life.