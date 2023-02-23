edx

Ergonomic Office Chair

$125.99

Buy Now Review It

[Lockable Reclining Function] By pushing the lever up/down, it locks/unlocks the tilting of the back. The chair feels amazing by tilting and locking the backrest to any place you want, and 90-135 degree is great and comfy enough for you to work or rest in this high back mesh chair for long hours. [Ergonomic Lumbar Support] The mesh backrest, made of porous material, offers you a breathable feel. The sturdy backrest frame supports the natural curve of the spine, allowing you to maintain a good sitting posture. Besides, the soft lumbar support pillow relieves the pressure on the lower back, bringing you the ultimate comfort. [Adjustable Headrest & Retractable Footrest] Headrest with adjustable height and angle, easy to adjust to meet different needs. The retractable soft-padded footrest sits just under the seat, you can pull out the retractable footrest to find your best position for a break or napping. [Comfortable Seat & Padded Armrests] The seat cushion is made of high-quality foam and fabric, and its durable upholstery offers long-lasting use, along with an elegant and sleek look. 4.13” thickened seat cushion, bringing you a cozy sitting style and helping correct your sitting posture. The padded armrests help reduce the tension in the upper body and allow the shoulders and arms to relax. [Height Adjustable] The height of this 360°Rotating chair could be easily adjusted by the pneumatic adjustment lever, which allows you to pick the appropriate level for long-term comfort. It is perfect for the office, bedroom, study room, living room, or gaming room. [Smooth Movement & Stability] Our comfy desk chair moves easily with 360-degree swivel casters. It could run smoothly on tile, wooden floors, carpets and other flooring. The 5-star base is made of strong material to offer you a great stability. The maximum weight capacity is 275 lbs. [Rest Assured to Purchase] We provide you with the installation manual in the package. The instruction is very simple to follow, with no extra tools and fittings needed. We have a professional customer service team and if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.