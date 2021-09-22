Gabrylly

Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

【ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIR】- The ergonomic chair provides 4 supporting points(head/ back/ hips/ hands) and a proper lumbar support. It's easy to adjust seat height, headrest, backrest and flip-up arms to meet different needs, good for sitting long hours. The grey desk chair is suitable for people of about 5'5" to 6'2". 【ADJUSTABLE FLIP-UP ARMREST】- Folding the armrests up, you can push the executive office chair directly under the desk to use more area. It's easy to raise or lower the folding armrest by pressing the black buttons on the armrest. 【BREATHABLE MESH SEAT】- The office mesh chair is larger than other chairs, and it could accommodate different body build. The whole Chair Dimensions(including the arms): 25.6"W x 22"D x 45.3"-54.9"H, the Seat Dimensions: 20"W x 19.3"D x 18.5"-22.05"H. Loading Capacity: 280 lbs. The recline function makes you tilt the backrest back (90~120°) or sit straight freely. 【 OFFICE MESH CHAIR】- The mesh back and mesh seat keep air circulation for extra comfy. High quality mesh resists abrasion and transformation, it makes the high back computer desk chair good for sitting for 4 ~ 8 hours. PU mute wheels roll smoothly, no harm on wooden floor; the sturdy five-pointed base and chair frame add durability and stylish appearances. 【EASY TO INSTALL & WARRANTY】- All tools and user instructions have been included, quick & easy to assemble(15-20 min). This ergonomic office chair comes with 1 year warranty, so please email us directly, we will offer you satisfactory solutions ASAP.