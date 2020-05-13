DRAGONN

Ergonomic Kneeling Chair

$159.99

ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIR - We’ve got your back (and your knees, shins, and your behind!) Your ergonomic kneeling chair is equipped with a mesh three-inch thick cushion to ensure excellent support. It features 4 casters (wheels) so you have the freedom to move – just like your old office chair! PLEASE NOTE: You will use different muscles in a kneeling chair, so it’s best to acclimate yourself when first using or switch positions throughout the day. BETTER POSTURE WITH TILTED SEAT - There is no reason to hunch over your keyboard or desk for hours on end anymore. This posture chair has a functional design that gives you the posture benefits of standing and the relief of sitting all in one. It will keep your back at an upright position, distributing your weight evenly throughout your buttocks and legs, all while keeping your spine aligned. HEAVY DUTY - This ergonomic kneeling stool is designed with a strong metal base and is constructed to last. Your new rolling kneeling chair supports up to 250 lbs. MODERN DESIGN - With a sleek all gray style – your new kneeling stool is perfect fit for your home, office, classroom, or anywhere you need a little extra support! HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE - You can adjust the DRAGONN chair to the size that suits you. It ranges from 21" to 28", allowing you to find the perfect position. Once you sit in our ergonomic chair, you will wonder why you didn't get this earlier.