Mimoglad

Ergonomic Desk Chair With Adjustable Lumbar Support

【ERGONOMIC DESIGN OFFICE CHAIR--Improve Your Posture】The design of the backrest fits the shape of the human spine, with the adjustable lumbar support, the office chair will give your back strong support. And the thick seat also can relieve the hip pressure to offer you comfort. Thick padded back & seat take this chair to the next level of comfort. Choose this office chair, choose comfort. 【ADJUSTABLE DESK CHAIR--More Comfort】This task chair has a 4 inch lifting range to meet the needs of people of different heights, it also has a reclining function of 90-135 °which allows you to relax yourselves after work. Enlarged Removable headrest for support of head to effectively protect your neck. This mesh computer chair with flip-up armrest and seat height adjustable means you can find the perfect position to ensure you a pain-free day for long hour sitting. 【HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL--Work is Easier】Certified by BIFMA and SGS. Mimoglad Office Chairs have Soft High-density form Seat, which is covered with durable breathable mesh fabric and has good elasticity and difficult to deform to keep comfort for longer hours. Height-adjustable GAS LIFT CHROMED, Heavy-duty base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility to help promote a comfortable seated position, keeping you comfy after long hours of game or work at home. 【SPACE SAVING】The simple style of the mesh chair adapts ideally to any office furniture, especially in living rooms, bedroom, kitchen, study and office, and can be used in a variety of ways, you can flip the arms up and put it under the desk for saving space. 【WORRY FREE & Perfect Gift Idea】360 degree swivel, made of heavy-duty noiseless casters, its explosion-proof base plate with 5-star base increase safety and stability. Maximum capacity up to 135kg. We Guarantee our customers 100% satisfaction with our premium desk chair! If you’re not satisfied with this executive chair, just email us and get a replacement or a full refund WITH NO EXCUSE!