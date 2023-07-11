Branch

Ergonomic Chair

$369.99 $295.20

Buy Now Review It

BRANCH NOW ON AMAZON: Hi, we're Branch. We make it easy for people and teams to build a beautiful workspace where you can feel and work your best. Our products are built to last and designed to keep you comfortable and productive wherever you work. ADJUSTABLE SEAT: Improve your ergonomic setup with our ergonomic office chair, easily adjust the seat height and depth to find the perfect position. ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Get the best desk chair with wheels for your comfort and posture. Our innovative design ensures optimum ergonomics - an adjustable seat, backrest, and armrests for support while smooth-rolling wheels offer easy mobility. MODERN STYLE: Elevate your workspace with the Ergonomic Chair, featuring a sleek, minimalist design that combines form and function. Enjoy superior support with contoured cushioning and eight points of adjustment. BREATHABLE MESH OFFICE CHAIR: Stay cool and relaxed all day with this premium breathable mesh home office desk chair. Its sleek design provides optimal lumbar support and adjustable seat height ensures you find your perfect fit.