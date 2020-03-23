Sienna X

Eraser Self Tan Remover And Mitt

$26.60

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Banish faded and patchy false tan with the Sienna X Eraser Self Tan Remover and Mitt. The highly effective tan remover gets rid of worn-out tan to leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. The tan remover expertly primes the skin for a new coat of tan with an even finish. Aloe Vera moisturizes the skin while willow bark exfoliates dead cells and tan particles, to prepare you for perfect tan application. The Tan Eraser is also great for correcting tanning mistakes such as streaks or tell-tale orange hands! For the fastest and most effective tan removal, combine the tan eraser with the exfoliating tan removal mitt.