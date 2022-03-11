Kate Somerville

Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser

A medicated daily foaming acne face wash with 3% Sulfur that delivers clinical strength cleansing without irritation or overdrying. Benefits Helps reduce and prevent acne blemishes Draws out impurities to unclog congested pores Helps calm and soothe acne-prone skin Reduces, absorbs and balances sebum Minimizes the appearance of pores Key Ingredients Sulfur works to eliminate existing imperfections and keeps new ones from occurring Honey & Rice Bran Extracts help calm and soothe skin Natural Oat Extract helps to reduce, absorb and balance sebum