Vans

Era Color-block Skate Shoe

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Journey's

Lace up a rad new look that's somehow retro and modern all at once in the new Era Color-Block Skate Shoe from Vans! The Era Color-Block Skate Shoe rocks sturdy canvas uppers color-blocked in primary colors for a bold look, padded collar, and vulcanized rubber outsole with waffle tread for premium traction.